Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $23.98. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.15.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
