Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $23.98. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.