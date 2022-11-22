Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.19% of Omnicell worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. CWM LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

