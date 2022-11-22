Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $946.00 million-$951.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.61 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.
Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
