OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 6.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $195,957,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $72,253,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $60,145,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 194,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,553,380. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $84.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

