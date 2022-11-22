Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Orange by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

