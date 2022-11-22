Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $50.37 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

