Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Shares Down 0.7%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 13,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Orbital Tracking Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

