O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $48,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $849.63. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,612. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $852.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

