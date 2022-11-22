OriginTrail Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $59.13 million and approximately $683,011.40 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

