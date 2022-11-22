Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OTTW opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ottawa Bancorp (OTTW)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.