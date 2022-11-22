Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTTW opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

