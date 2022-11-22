P. Thomas Jenkins Purchases 160,000 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,243,156.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,903,349 shares in the company, valued at C$74,268,160.27.

P. Thomas Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, P. Thomas Jenkins bought 120,000 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,575,274.56.

On Monday, August 29th, P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 750,000 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,621,278.25.

Open Text Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.75. 732,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,289. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$34.72 and a 12-month high of C$64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 53.08.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

