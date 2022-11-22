Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Invests $4.53 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Antero Resources accounts for 10.3% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 98.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 551.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 68,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

