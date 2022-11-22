Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

