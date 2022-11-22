PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
PDF Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.80 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
