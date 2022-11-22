PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.80 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

About PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

