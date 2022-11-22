Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 4.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.90. 37,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,145,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

