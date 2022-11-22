Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of PBA opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.