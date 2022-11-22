Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Shares Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
