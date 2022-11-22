Piper Sandler Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $65.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE HP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 80.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

