Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.34 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $65.53 million and $118,845.20 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00241842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00087699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00058032 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,664,000 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

