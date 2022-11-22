PlayDapp Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

