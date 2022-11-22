PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Up 2.4%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

PLDT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.