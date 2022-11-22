Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.45

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.12, with a volume of 96210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
