Pocket Network (POKT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.34 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

