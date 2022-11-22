Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 72,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $102,897.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at $182,190.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 397,463 shares of company stock valued at $443,647. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

PRCH opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.