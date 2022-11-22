PotCoin (POT) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $442,323.05 and approximately $53.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00432214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00017459 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

