Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Head-To-Head Review

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) and Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Predictive Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Biopharma -134.49% -161.24% -40.92% Predictive Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Predictive Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Biopharma $49.59 million 3.48 -$122.72 million ($1.02) -1.25 Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 0.00 -$85.77 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Predictive Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Biopharma.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xeris Biopharma and Predictive Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 347.06%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. The company provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. It has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

