Premia Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Premia has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $168,934.84 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00465370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.76 or 0.28550582 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.