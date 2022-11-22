Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.
About Pretium Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.