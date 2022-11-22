Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,136 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 81,339 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in VMware were worth $56,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

