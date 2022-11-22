Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 145,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $24,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

