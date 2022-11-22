Primecap Management Co. CA Has $49.03 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,268,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.23% of Cerus worth $49,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 219,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cerus by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

