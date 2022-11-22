Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.47% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.