Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 25,280 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,270 shares of the software’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.96% of Altair Engineering worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

