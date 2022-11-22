Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,400 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $186.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

