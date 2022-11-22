Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562,509 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NMI were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NMI by 7.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

