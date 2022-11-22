Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

TSN opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

