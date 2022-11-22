Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.94.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 205.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 394,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

