Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.94.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 205.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 394,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.