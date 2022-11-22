Prondzynski Heino Von Sells 25,000 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quotient alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of Quotient stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Price Performance

QTNT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 422,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,095. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.