PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Critical Review

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42% CrowdGather N/A -197.05% 13,045.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.96 -$138.97 million N/A N/A CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

