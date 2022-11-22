ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRPH. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 187,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,225. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

