ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRPH. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of PRPH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 187,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,225. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
