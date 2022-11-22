Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $27.75 million and $1.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,934,382,601 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,296,621 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

