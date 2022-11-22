Prudential PLC Buys 13,337 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,894. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

