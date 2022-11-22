Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

HOLI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,577. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

