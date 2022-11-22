Prudential PLC Has $18.49 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,816. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

