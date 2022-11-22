Prudential PLC Invests $15.99 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $45,102,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,464. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

