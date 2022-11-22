Prudential PLC Purchases 62,760 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned about 0.69% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,301. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

