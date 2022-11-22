Prudential PLC Sells 13,697 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.