Prudential PLC Sells 532 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Trading Down 1.9 %

PDD stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. 202,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,553,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

