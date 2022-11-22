Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,056,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 188,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 210.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,684,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,141,987 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,143,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 382,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 70,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 685,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,108,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

