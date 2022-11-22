Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 475,575 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,575 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.3% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $152,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after buying an additional 451,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,927,000 after buying an additional 294,474 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,118. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

